A 24-year-old man suffered serious gunshot wounds early Sunday, East Moline Police Lt. Darren Gault said.
At about 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 28th Avenue for a report of a shooting.
While investigating officers learned the shooting occurred in a parking lot on the south side of 1300 block of 13th Avenue where officers located shell casings.
The man was taken to a local hospital with what Gault described as serious injuries.
Police are seeking help in identifying witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the smartphone app P3 Tips.
Information that leads to an arrest will lead to a cash reward.