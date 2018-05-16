A man was shot Wednesday morning following a confrontation with a Dixon (Illinois) police officer at Dixon High School.
According to a media release posted on the city’s website, the officer confronted the man, who was armed, around 8 a.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that the man, who has not yet been identified, shot at the officer and the officer returned fire, according to the media release.
His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He is in custody and is receiving medical treatment, according to the release.
The officer, nor any students or staff were injured in the incident.
Police believe the man acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff.
Multiple police agencies responded to the scene. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
The high school and all Dixon Public Schools are on lockdown, according to the media release.
Peoria Avenue will be closed.
Students are being bused from the Armory to Al Morrison Baseball Field, according to a message on the school district’s website. Parents must have an ID to pick up their child.