Davenport police are investigating two incidents of gun shots in less than six hours.
Officers responded to a call shortly before 1 a.m., Monday, involving a person wounded by gunfire.
The incident occurred in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue.
Preliminary information indicated that the injured person was involved in a physical altercation with another subject which escalated into shots being fired.
Officers canvassed the area for additional information.
The unnamed Davenport man was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center with serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Earlier in the night Davenport police responded to a shots-fired call at 3rd and Sturdevant streets.
That incident occurred at 8:03 p.m., Sunday.
Officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings. One vehicle and one residence were damaged as a result of the gunfire. There were no report of injuries or other damage.
Detectives are following up on both incidents. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola