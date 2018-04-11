A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on several charges in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in January.
James Edward Hawkins Jr., 22, no address given, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 1:30 p.m. on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense.
Each of the three charges is a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He also was in the jail on a hold from the Work Release Center and warrants out of Rock Island County, according to online jail records.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Det. Eric Roloff said two 17-year-old boys have been charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony in connection with the case.
Deputies responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Parkview area on Jan. 11, according to arrest affidavits filed in Hawkins’ case.
Eleven residences reported burglaries to vehicles and a Ford Fusion and Ford F150, according to the affidavit. A review of surveillance video shows the suspects opening and entering the garage of a residence with handguns, according to the affidavits.
Hawkins and the juveniles were developed as suspects. Items taken from the different burglaries were found ditched at other burglaries, indicating their involvement, according to the affidavit.