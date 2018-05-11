A Davenport man on parole from a 2012 case where he received a 25-year prison sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine in his girlfriend’s home, where she ran a daycare, is facing new meth-related charges.
Dale S. Blumer, 40, of 4415 Telegraph Road, is charged in Scott County District Court with possession with the intent to manufacture more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Blumer also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
He also is charged with one count each of possession of sodium hydroxide, possession of petroleum distillates, and possession of ammonia sulfate. Each of the items in the charges is a precursor to making methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Late Thursday, officers with the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau searched three residences associated with Blumer, his residence, 216 W. 16th St., Apt. 2, and 605 S. Clark St.
During a search of the apartment at 216 W. 16th St., to which Blumer gave officers consent to sear, officers located and seized 2.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Myers.
Officers had search warrants for the other two residences. At 4415 Telegraph Road, officers located items used to manufacture methamphetamine utilizing what is known as the “one pot method.” Officers seized sulfuric acid, ammonia sulfate, sodium hydroxide, Coleman camp fuel, coffee filters, funnels, hydrogen chloride generator tubing, a lithium battery box, tools to strip lithium batters, and three reactionary vessels containing more than five grams of detectable meth.
The home is located within 1,000 feet of Sunderbruch Park.
He has been on parole from the 2012 methamphetamine case since September of 2016, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
On December 30, 2012, Davenport police searched the home of Blumer and his then girlfriend, Amanda Taylor, who were living at 2706 W. 60th St. The address also was where Taylor operated a state-licensed Davenport daycare.
At least one of the children tested positive for methamphetamine exposure.
Both pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges.
Taylor was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but on appeal her case was sent back to district court. She was then sentenced to three years on probation in 2014. She completed her probation and was discharged in September, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
Blumer initially was sentenced to probation. But he was resentenced in August of 2013 after it was learned that one of the charges to which he had pleaded guilty required mandatory prison sentences. He then was re-sentenced to 25 years in prison on the Class B felony charge of manufacturing methamphetamine to which he had pleaded guilty along with a handful of lesser charges.
He was placed on parole from the Department of Corrections on Sept. 19, 2016, according to Department of Corrections.
Blumer was being held on the new methamphetamine charges Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.