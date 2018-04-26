A man has been charged in Rock Island County, accused of attacking a woman with a hammer.
Jose R. Chapol-Polito, 27, Moline, is accused of aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to county court records.
The charges are related to an attack Thursday in Moline. Authorities contend Mr. Chapol-Polito used a hammer to strike a 31-year-old woman on the torso, causing at least one cut and bruises, according to court records.
Around 4 a.m. Thursday officers were called to the 3600 block of Pine Ridge Court for a complaint of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery, according to Moline Police.
Police said the woman and Mr. Chapol-Polito had been in a relationship. Her injuries were not considered life threatening.
Mr. Chapol-Polito was being held on $75,000 bail Thursday and pending a risk assessment, according to court records. He is also required to have no contact with the victim as a condition of his bond.
His first appearance in court is scheduled for Friday, court records state. Anyone with information that could help Moline Police with the investigation is asked to contact the Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.