A Moline man charged with impersonating a police officer and disorderly conduct in October pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge of obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.
Jason Robinson, 47, was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge and 14 days of electronic monitoring, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court records.
According to court documents, Robinson "knowingly and falsely" represented to a man that he was a police officer by displaying a badge, identifying himself as a police officer, and ordering him to pull his vehicle over in Rock Island on Oct. 13.
He also told a 911 dispatcher his vehicle had been struck, "knowing at the time of said transmission that there was no reasonable ground for believing that the offense had been committed," according to court documents.
On Oct. 19, Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor from the state appellate prosecutor's office, citing a conflict of interest. Court documents filed in October stated that Robinson is the husband of Rock Island County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Gardner.
The motion was granted the same day, according to court records.