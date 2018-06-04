A Moline man is facing a felony gun charge, accused of having a pistol despite a felony conviction.
John R. Hollis II, 34, of Moline, was charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of having a .380-caliber gun on May 31.
It is illegal for Hollis to have a firearm because of a felony conviction from 2009, according to court records.
He was being held Monday on $150,000 bail, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said.
Hollis' next court date was not available.
— Anthony Watt, Lee News Network