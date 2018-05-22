A Moline man was arrested Monday after a search of his residence turned up several firearms, marijuana and other drugs.
Donavan J. Johnson, 24, is charged with four counts of armed violence and one count each of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The armed violence charges are a Class X felony each punishable by six to 30 years in prison. The stolen firearm and controlled substance charges are a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.
The cannabis charge is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.
He was in the Rock Island County Jail Tuesday on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He has a preliminary hearing June 5.
The Moline Police Department launched an investigation into a residence in the 200 block 45th Street after receiving numerous complaints regarding possible illegal activity there, according to a media release.
On Monday night, the police department's Community Policing Unit and the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and located several firearms, cannabis and controlled substances, according to a media release.
One of the firearms, a Sig Sauer 9mm, was reported stolen out of Bettendorf.