A Moline man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for falsifying records and lying under oath during bankruptcy proceedings.
Samir A. Patel, 49, last known address in the 3600 block of 73rd Street, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Patel pleaded guilty on Oct. 17.
Prosecutors say Patel filed a bankruptcy petition in June 2013 to discharge his debts under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
In August and September 2013, he provided the Bankruptcy Trustee with altered bank statements and summaries of his bank account, according to prosecutors.
Patel admitted he falsely testified under oath in a September 2013 meeting of creditors that a $5,000 wire transfer deposit into his account was a loan from a friend of his wife to help the couple pay living and business expenses.
However, the deposit was a $315,000 wire transfer from a law firm related to a business transaction and which Patel was attempting to conceal from creditors and the Bankruptcy Trustee, according to prosecutors.
The charges resulted from a referral by the U.S. Trustee for Indiana and Central and Southern Illinois (Region 10) to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.
The charges were investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Central Illinois Bankruptcy Fraud Working Group coordinated by the U.S. Trustee. Assistant U.S. Attorney John K. Mehochko prosecuted the case.