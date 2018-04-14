Moline police have detained five juveniles who fled from a stolen vehicle after it suffered some type of mechanical problem on Avenue of the Cities.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said that at 12:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Avenue of the Cities to investigate a report of a reckless driver.
The person calling about the vehicle told dispatchers that the vehicle had been stolen Friday from a Moline residence when the keys were left in the vehicle.
The vehicle had some kind of mechanical problem when it reached the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities. When officers arrived on the scene, the five juveniles in the vehicle fled on foot.
Officers were able to quickly capture all of those involved. They were being interviewed Saturday afternoon by Moline Police detectives and Rock Island County juvenile probation.
Griffin said the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
Police are reminding drivers to take their keys and not leave them in an unattended vehicle and don’t leave a vehicle running. Also, valuables should be removed from the vehicle or placed out of site, such as in the trunk of the car.