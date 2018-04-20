Moline police continued to interview witnesses late Friday about a shooting incident that occurred in an area between two apartment buildings in the 4500 block of 12th Avenue earlier in the evening.
No one was injured, police said, but one of the buildings was struck by a bullet that had gone through the window of a utility room.
Moline Police Sgt. Aron Burns said officers responded to the apartment buildings located at 4503 12th Avenue and 4519 12th Avenue.
Police received the call at 6:36 p.m.
Officers found that a bullet had pierced the window of a utility room on the west side of the apartment building at 4519 12th Avenue.
Officers searched the area, including the wooded areas behind the buildings, for the alleged shooters.
The Silvis Police Department’s K9 unit helped in searching the woods and areas around the buildings.
Officers also interviewed witnesses at the scene and later had some of the witnesses at the police station for further interviews.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.