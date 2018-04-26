More charges have been filed against a Davenport man stemming from a high-speed chase where three children were inside the vehicle last month.
Queshan Terrell Harris, 22, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:05 a.m. Thursday on one count of eluding, a Class D felony, two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing May 4.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:
At 5:27 p.m. March 27, police were dispatched to the area of the Centennial Bridge, 100 North Gaines Street, in reference to a wanted person who fled from Rock Island police in a gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the vehicle traveling south in the west alley of 1420 N. Harrison St. The vehicle fled from police. The children, ages 11, 6, and 1, were in the vehicle.
During the pursuit, the father of the children ran from the vehicle and Harris, identified as the children’s uncle, was left as the guardian.
Harris then continued the high-speed pursuit. The car eventually stopped and he fled the vehicle, leaving behind the children.
He was found hiding in a nearby garage. A search of the vehicle turned up .6 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavits.
It was not known at the time of his arrest whether Harris was driving the vehicle the entire time or if the children's father ever drove the vehicle.
No one else, besides Harris, has been arrested in the case as of Thursday.
Harris initially was charged with one count of child endangerment and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and was released from the jail after posting $2,300 through a bail bond company.
He was set to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.
On Tuesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd filed a motion to dismiss the child endangerment charge in the originally filed case.
Shepherd wrote in the motion to dismiss that the charge would be included in the newly filed case.