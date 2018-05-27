On July 24, 2005, the body of 19-year-old Christy Joseph Connor was found in the trunk of a gray Oldsmobile parked in a driveway adjacent to 215. E. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Fingerprints positively identified Connor, whom Davenport Police believe was killed elsewhere and his body moved to the East Central Park site.
The Oldsmobile allegedly belonged to a tenant of 215 E. Central Park Ave.
About a year before his death, Connor’s mother, Marnita Connor, said that she began noticing a change in her son’s demeanor after he dropped out of Kaplan College and began hanging out “with the wrong crowd,” according to a Quad-City Times story by journalist Tom Saul published July 26, 2005.
“From the kids he hung out with at school, I could see a complete change in him,” Connor said, a little more than 24 hours after her son’s body was discovered. “The people he was hanging out with were getting into trouble.”
Police said at the time that Connor had "visible injuries to his upper torso," but that an autopsy was to be conducted to find out the exact cause of death.
A year later, Marnita Connor held a candlelight vigil for her son, hoping it would renew interest in the case that was becoming cold, and that someone who might know something would step forward with information.
“It’s been a year and I don’t have anything,” Connor said in a Quad-City Times article published July 27, 2006. “No one has been arrested.”
Connor said in the 2006 article that she had last seen her son three days before his death, and having to live without an explanation of what happened to him has been difficult.
“I was hoping this would kind of stir some things up and get someone to come forward,” Connor said of the vigil. “I need some justification for my son’s death.”
Scott County District Court records show that Christy Connor had been arrested twice since October of 2004 and was awaiting trial Aug. 22 of 2005 on three traffic citations.
Those records show at least one friendship that resulted in trouble with police. On Oct. 24, he and another man were arrested after the two were found using a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to a police report.
The charge against Connor eventually was dismissed when the other man agreed to take responsibility for the theft, court records show. Police also say they found crack cocaine in that other man's possession at the time of the arrests. The two initially were stopped in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Davenport.
Marnita Connor said she did not know any of the people her son began hanging around with in the months before his death. In the 2005 Times article, she told reporter Tom Saul that she has no idea who killed her son and stuffed him in the car trunk.
But she knew after calling police Sunday and getting a report that the body of a young black man had been found that it was her son.
"In my heart, I felt it was him, even though I didn't want to think that," she said. "He's been robbed of his life and I, as a mother, have been robbed of child."
Two weeks after Christy Connor was killed, his son, Christy Connor Jr. was born on Aug. 8.
Anyone with information about Christy Connor's death is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the mobile apps CityConnect Davenport, IA, or CrimeReports by Motorola.