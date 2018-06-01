CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its "wanted" list.
They are:
Jesse Allen Morrise, 28, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for sexual assault. Police say he committed a rape last New Year’s eve. DNA analysis has recently confirmed this and the warrant was issued for his arrest, according to police. There is nationwide extradition on this warrant and no bond.
Morrise is described as being 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Samuel Isaac Daxon, 20, is wanted by East Moline Police for aggravated battery and aggravated discharge firearm.
Daxon is accused of shooting at a vehicle in the area of Kennedy Drive and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline on May 22. An occupant of the car was hit in the arm by a piece of glass or a piece of shrapnel. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.
Daxon is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about these fugitives, are urged to call CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.