Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a person died Wednesday.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons said that at 7:09 p.m. deputies were sent to a vehicle crash on 292nd Street at 350th Avenue about three miles west of Folletts.
Deputies found that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim was not released late Wednesday pending notification of family.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Low Moor Fire and Rescue, Genesis Ambulance and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.