One man suffered what Davenport police are calling severe but non-life-threatening wounds during a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of East 15th Street.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street by a private vehicle, and then he was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for further treatment.
Davenport police were called to the area of the shooting at 3:01 p.m. Saturday. Officers at the scene found shell casings in the middle of East 15th Street.
While they were investigating, they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Genesis Medical Center.
A vehicle involved in the shooting was found abandoned in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. The vehicle was found to be stolen and contained evidence related to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the city’s mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA, or "CrimeReports by Motorola."