Frank Hoffmaster, 36, who lives near 9th and Division streets, was making pancakes Wednesday morning when he heard the screeching of tires.
He started taping with his cell phone, capturing an officer-involved shooting of a motorist. The 24-second video, which was provided to the Quad-City Times, does not show the events leading up to the shooting.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office said the incident began as a report of reckless driving, and the driver is in critical condition at University Hospitals, Iowa City. The names of the driver and the Davenport police officer involved were not released Wednesday afternoon. The officer has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office:
Around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to a report of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the 600 block of North Division Street.
The vehicle struck two vehicles on West 6th Street just east of Division Street. An officer attempted to interact with vehicle, which fled through a residential yard onto North Division Street and struck a building on the northwest side of 6th and Division streets. The vehicle then struck a third vehicle before continuing to drive northbound on Division Street.
Officers attempted to apprehend the driver at the intersection of North Division and West 9th Street. The incident escalated and an officer fired two rounds.
The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later airlifted to Iowa City. No other information was released Wednesday. Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel told reporters officers were canvassing the area to determine if there was additional property damage or any other injuries.
Division Street between 6th and 12th streets was closed for much of the day as officers investigated.
Hoffmaster, originally from San Diego, said he moved to the area in January and is the owner of 3-D Skin Lab on Harrison Street.
He said the incident Wednesday did not scare him, but “it definitely raises our guard, for sure.”
“Everyone said the neighborhood was pretty wild, but now we got to kind of witness it first-hand," he said.
This is the second shooting directly involving a Davenport police officer this year.
John Michael Hess, 43, was shot in the ankle by Officer Brandon Askew early in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue after police received a call that he was armed with a firearm and walking towards a woman’s home to possibly harm her. Police say Askew confronted Hess, who reached into his rear waist line, pulled out a gun and raised it toward the officer. Once on the ground, Hess was run over by Askew’s squad car, which was not placed into park when he got out of the vehicle, according to police.
Hess was later arrested on charges of possession of firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
He remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton on March 29 announced Askew acted properly and his use of force was “reasonable under the circumstances.”