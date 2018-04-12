Roy DeWitt, the former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, has been charged with eight counts of invasion of privacy after a concealed camera was discovered in a locked employee-only bathroom at the city-owned, Section 8, Heritage High Rise apartments last month.
Davenport police said in a news release late Thursday afternoon that Dewitt, 46, of Bettendorf, was arrested Wednesday in Marion, Iowa.
Court records show he posted a $10,000 bond.
A call to his attorney, Steve Hanna, was not immediately returned Thursday. According to court records, Hanna filed a waiver of a preliminary hearing in Scott County District Court on DeWitt's behalf.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
According to an arrest affidavit released by Davenport police:
DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent.
The hidden camera was positioned to record them in full or partial nudity. Male and female staff members were recorded, as well as images of DeWitt masturbating. He also was recorded holding the camera in his hands. Deleted images from the hidden camera were recovered on a memory card located on his personal cellphone.
DeWitt sent a text message to one of the people depicted in the videos the morning after it was discovered and removed saying, “you found it?” and wanting to discuss it. That person was offended by DeWitt’s actions, according to the affidavit.
Invasion of privacy is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison. DeWitt was placed on paid administrative leave March 14, the same day the camera was found at Heritage High Rise.
DeWitt was placed on administrative leave the same day the criminal investigation was launched. He was fired on March 19.
On March 16, his supervisor, Community Planning and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger, told DeWitt to attend an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting March 19, according to a memorandum released to the Quad-City Times by City Administrator Corri Spiegel. He was told he could bring representation, according to the memorandum.
The day of the meeting, DeWitt's attorney said DeWitt would not answer questions or attend, according to the memorandum.
“Refusing to answer questions in an employee investigation and refusing to attend a meeting as directed by your supervisor each constitute insubordination,” according to the memorandum, which Berger wrote. “Additionally, an investigation revealed sufficient and significant evidence that Roy DeWitt committed several acts of gross misconduct."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app“CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”