Davenport police are investigating an early-morning shooting that has left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called at 12:33 a.m. to the 900 block of E. 36th St. regarding a shots-fired call. Officers arriving on scene located one person shot with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The person, an adult female, was transported to Genesis East Hospital.
Detectives are following-up on the incident. No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.