A Davenport man police have identified as a Lowrider street gang member was arrested Wednesday after authorities raided his home.
Arnoldo Moises Herrera, 24, faces charges of criminal gang participation, a Class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Scott County Jail records show that he was booked at 12:38 p.m.
Between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department's Emergency Response Unit, and the Scott County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team executed search warrants at six locations throughout Davenport.
Those locations includes Herrera’s home in the 1400 block of North Brady Street; the 900 block of West 6th Street; the 1300 block of Warren Street; two in the 2200 block of West 2nd Street; and the 2200 block of West Third Street, according to Davenport Police.
Police said the search warrants are related to ongoing criminal investigations related to gun crimes, arson and other felonies.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport police department in Herrera’s case:
Herrera has been identified as a member of the Lowrider street gang through his association with other members and his possession of gang paraphernalia and memorabilia.
Police searched his home at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. During the search, Herrera fled into the common area of the apartment complex with a Tri-Star 20-gauge shotgun.
Police found a Colt .45-revolver and ammunition in the bedroom he shared with another person. Police also found drug paraphernalia and 1.98 grams of marijuana in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Police said in the affidavit that the city has had multiple shots fired “which have been attributed to probable Lowrider involvement.”
Police in the affidavit did not say whether Herrera was directly involved with the shootings, but said that “the weapon possession is in (the) benefit of the street gang,” according to the affidavit.
No other arrests were made following the search warrants. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Court records show that Herrera was arrested last month on a charge of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He will be arraigned April 19 in that case.