Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday on West Kimberly Road.
Police were called at 11:58 a.m. to SNS Mart, 1715 West Kimberly Road, to a report of an armed robbery.
One subject entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, police said in a news release.
The subject is described as a male, just under 6-feet tall, with a bandana partially covering his face. The subject fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.