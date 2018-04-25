The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning following an incident at the Scott County Courthouse.
Around 9:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported outside of the front main entrance of the courthouse and two bailiffs and a Davenport police officer responded, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
They encountered a person carrying a blunt object. The situation escalated and in the process, a less lethal device and a firearm were discharged by bailiffs, according to the release.
A short foot chase followed and the person was taken into custody at West 6th Street and Western Avenue. The person and a bailiff was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The sheriff's office did not release the names of the person or bailiffs and officer involved.
The bailiff who discharged the firearm is being placed on administrative leave, per department policy, pending the results of the investigation.
No further information was released Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is being turned over to the DCI with the assistance of the Davenport Police Department.