From CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"On 5/29/2018 at 11:01 PM, Moline Patrol Officers responded to 2350 41st Street for an Armed Robbery that had just occurred. Responding Officers located an employee at the business who had been battered by one of the suspects with a firearm used during the Robbery. The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident. The suspects attempted to use crowbars to gain access to video gambling machines at this location, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then stole a small amount of US Currency that was located near the employee counter. The video below is a portion of the incident that contains excellent footage of the suspects. We are asking for our community's assistance in solving this crime. Any person with information regarding this crime who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. You may also contact Detective Kluever at 309-524-2162."