A Bettendorf teen accused of firing at a home in Davenport Tuesday night has been linked to two other drive-by shootings this month, according to police.
Darion Lament Thomas, 17, of Bettendorf, faces three counts of intimidation, a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison; one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and one count of carrying weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He will be arraigned April 12.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, the first shooting took place around 11:36 a.m. March 11. Police say Thomas was a passenger in a silver 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix that was in the 400 block of South Dittmer. Thomas and “others” were armed with a loaded 9mm handgun and several shots were fired at an occupied home.
The affidavits do not specify who fired the shots or name the other suspects involved in the shooting.
At 1:07 p.m. March 11, Thomas, while still in the Grand Prix, fired 10 shots at an occupied van traveling around 13th and Brady streets, according to the affidavits.
At 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas was armed with a 9mm handgun and was the back seat passenger of a stolen Ford Explorer SUV, according to the affidavits. Also in the vehicle was the driver, Edwin Goodwin, 19, and passengers Charrle Burrage, 17, and Nessiah Clark, 16.
As the vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of Warren Street, Thomas fired several rounds at a residence, according to the affidavits. One person was standing on the porch and several adults and children were inside at the time, according to the affidavits.
During the investigation, police identified the SUV and another vehicle that was with it and located both in the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue about 50 minutes later. Police began two pursuits; one ended quickly after the vehicle fled out of the sight of police. The second pursuit, which involved the SUV, lasted about 15 minutes. Police say the SUV side-swiped two uninvolved vehicles and the driver of one of those vehicles suffered minor injuries. The pursuit ended after the SUV crashed near the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue; the four teens were taken into custody without incident.
One was treated for minor injuries.
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered the 9mm gun Thomas used during the shooting, according to the affidavits. He had live bullets in his pocket that matched the live rounds in the gun and empty casings found on Warren Street. The rounds in the gun were the same type as the empty casings found at the scene of the Brady Street and Dittmer Street shootings, according to the affidavits.
Police also seized a .380-caliber Beretta, according to police.
The second vehicle, a stolen Ford Fusion, was later recovered in the 1700 block of West 12th Street.
Police said in affidavits that Goodwin had two live .380-caliber in his pants pocket that matched the bullets in one of the guns that was in the vehicle.
No other arrests have been made in connection with the two March 11 shootings.
Burrage and Clark face charges of intimidation, second-degree theft and carrying weapons. They will be arraigned April 12. Goodwin faces charges of second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, driving while barred, felony eluding, leaving the scene of an injury accident and intimidation with a weapon. He will be arraigned April 12.
Goodwin also was wanted on five counts of first-degree robbery. Police say in September and October, he reached out to various people on Craigslist about buying or selling items, such as cell phones and a laptop. When the potential sellers or buyers met up with him, Goodwin pulled a handgun and demanded the items or money, according to police.