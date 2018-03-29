Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has determined a Davenport police officer acted properly when he shot a Davenport man in the ankle earlier this month.
Walton found Officer Brandon Askew's use of force “reasonable under the circumstances.” Askew shot John Michael Hess on March 13, after Hess pointed a gun at him.
Askew “believed it was necessary to resist a like force or threat to avoid injury or death to himself or others,” the county’s top prosecutor said in a media release issued Thursday. “His actions may have saved the life of a woman who had an order of protection against Hess. Hess admits he pointed a handgun at the officer and expected to be shot.”
Hess, 42, will be arraigned April 19 on charges of going armed with intent, being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft and violation of a protective order. He remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday.
Walton said no evidence, including video or audio recordings, will be released pending the resolution of the criminal case “to avoid claims that release of such items will interfere with either party’s ability to have a fair trial.”
He did, however, release a summary of the evidence “in an effort to balance those concerns with a response to inquiries regarding the results of the investigation as it pertains to the officer.”
According to the summary:
Just before 4 a.m. March 13, a 911 caller reported that Hess had left a residence in the 2600 block of Arlington Avenue with a loaded firearm and was walking toward a woman's home to possibly harm her. Hess was upset the woman had filed an order of protection against him the day before.
Askew responded and saw an individual matching Hess’ description walking south in the 2100 Block of Grand Avenue. He slowed his squad car and put a spotlight on Hess. Hess stopped, turned toward the squad car, and reached into his rear waist line with his left hand. He pulled out a gun and raised it toward Askew, who exited his squad car and failed to place it in park.
He yelled at Hess several times to drop the gun and fired his service weapon twice, shooting Hess once in the ankle.
Hess went to the ground and dropped the handgun. Askew can be heard yelling “out of the way” as well as “shots fired” on video collected during the investigation.
The squad car slowly rolled forward and ran over Hess while he was on the ground.
Hess admitted he pointed a loaded firearm at the officer and expected to be shot. He also admitted he was on his way to the woman’s home and was going to commit suicide and/or shoot the woman, according to Walton's summary of the evidence.
Hess suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and abrasions from being run over by the squad car. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and was booked into the Scott County Jail on March 15.
Walton said Hess, who was armed with a Ruger .22-caliber handgun, did not fire any rounds. Askew was armed with a .40 caliber Glock pistol.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times before his arrest, Hess said he was intoxicated that night and never intended to harm Askew or the woman.
“I pulled the gun, the officer had every right to shoot me,” he said. “I’m just glad he didn’t shoot me at center mass. He shot me in the foot. At least I’m not dead. At least the car didn’t kill me.”
He claimed he did not have time to move out of the way of the squad car.
The shooting was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.