COAL VALLEY — A rash of weekend vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Illinois Quad-Cities communities has law enforcement officials warning residents to lock their vehicles.
Authorities in Coal Valley, Rock Island and Moline reported several complaints from the weekend. As of Monday, Coal Valley appeared to have the most reports filed.
Coal Valley Police Chief Jack Chick said more than a dozen vehicles were broken into and two vehicles were stolen between Friday night and Monday morning.
Chief Chick said one vehicle was stolen early Saturday morning and the other was stolen early Monday morning. Both were recovered later the same day they were taken. One vehicle was damaged.
“I want to make sure residents keep their vehicles locked, take their keys out and make sure their garage doors are closed and locked,” Chief Chick said.
He said very little was stolen from the vehicles that were broken into, although a purse was recovered from the roadway and turned in by a resident. No identification was found in the purse.
Chief Chick said there might be more vehicle break-ins that haven’t been reported yet.
“The (criminals) go in groups, and when they find keys in cars they take them on joy rides and dump them,” Chief Chick said.
“I just want residents to be aware that we live in Coal Valley, yes, but things have changed,” he said. “It’s been going on everywhere, but it finally got to us.
“If residents find their vehicle has been broken into, notify (police) before they drive off and go to work so we can process them,” he said. “If they go to work, we have no way to get any evidence. At least let us do our job.”
In Rock Island, there were three clusters of theft, burglary or criminal trespass to vehicles reported Saturday and Sunday, Rock Island Police said.
At about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue, two people reported their vehicles had been burglarized. At about 7 p.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of 23rd Avenue, three people complained of criminal trespass to their vehicles.
At about 3 a.m. Sunday, at or near the intersection 45th Street Court and 39th Avenue, a group of about seven people reported incidents to their vehicles.
There also were two vehicle thefts reported, according to Rock Island Police. One occured around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of 20th Avenue. The other was about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of 14 1/2 Street.
Full details were not available Monday afternoon, but police said many of the affected vehicles were unlocked or had keys left in them. Items like purses or change were taken, police said.
Moline Police also confirmed similar reports, although specific details were not available Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact their police department or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. People who see someone doing something suspicious are asked to call 911.