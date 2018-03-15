The Moline Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured individuals.
On March 11 these suspects used several Quad-City area ATMs in a credit card scheme resulting in a significant loss of money.
These suspects were observed driving a dark colored Hyundai SUV, a white Ford Edge and a dark colored 4-door sedan type vehicle.
These suspects will spend an excessive amount of time at the ATMS while committing the fraudulent transactions, police say.
These suspects may not be from the Quad City area so please share these photographs.
If you observe suspicious activity at local ATMs, please contact your local police department and if you can safely do so, write down as much of the vehicle information as possible.
Any one with information about these suspects are asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.