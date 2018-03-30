CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured people in these unsolved crimes.
They are:
• Wallet theft and credit card fraud: "On March 9, the victim was shopping at Ross' Dress for Less and placed her wallet in the cart. She went to check out and realized it was missing. The pictured suspect used the victims’ credit card at Target a short time later. The suspect is described as a female Hispanic wearing a blue zip-up coat and black pants and she left the area in a newer silver Ford Explorer."
• Credit card stolen in Davenport, used in Moline: "On March 21, the victim’s wallet was stolen in Davenport and later that day her credit card and debit card were used at Target in Moline. The pictured suspects charged $1,733 on the stolen cards. A large portion of that was used to buy gift cards."
Anyone with information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.