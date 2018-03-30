One person was reported wounded Friday after someone shot at a vehicle.
The Rock Island Police Department was called about 12:30 p.m. for a gunfire complaint around 38th Street and 14th Avenue, according to the department. Officers were told a passenger in a vehicle shot at the driver of another vehicle at the intersection.
The department said the victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening and was able to drive to the hospital on his own. He was being treated Friday afternoon.
Police did not have an identity for the person believed to be the shooter, the department said. He was described as wearing a red hoodie.
There had been no arrests as of 4 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, the department said.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677. If people do not wish to contact the police directly, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.