A Rock Island man was sentenced Friday to 365 days in jail — with all but 45 days suspended — in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two people with serious injuries.
Terrelle A. Bonner, 44, was also placed on one year of unsupervised probation, according to Scott County Court District records.
He will begin his jail sentence on May 13, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty in March to leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, an aggravated misdemeanor, and no valid driver’s license.
At 10:18 p.m. May 15, Davenport police responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police say a vehicle, described as a 2015 red Dodge Charger, was westbound on 32nd Street when it failed to yield at a stop sign at Harrison Street and cut in front of a southbound motorcycle. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle, Peter Baril, 20, and his passenger, a 17-year-old female, both of Davenport, were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries. Baril was later airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.
According to an arrest affidavit, Bonner was identified by a witness as the driver and the owner of the Dodge Charger. He admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and fleeing the scene without offering aid or information or contacting police, according to the affidavit.
Bonner was arrested later that month.