A 21-year-old Rock Island man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday in Davenport.
Officers were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the 300 block of East 11th Street for a report of shots fired.
While they were responding to this location, officers in the area of 5th and Harrison streets initiated contact with the man, who said he had been shot.
Police say preliminary information indicates that there was a dispute in the 300 block of East 11th Street that escalated to shots being fired.
The man then drove from the area to 5th and Harrison streets, according to police.
Officers canvassed the area and found casings at the East 11th Street scene, according to police.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”