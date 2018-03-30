Recognize these theft, fraud suspects?
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the following suspects in these unsolved crimes.
They are:
• Wallet theft and credit card fraud: On March 9, a woman was shopping at Ross' Dress for Less and placed her wallet in the cart. She went to check out and realized it was missing. The pictured suspect used the woman’s credit card at Target a short time later. The suspect is described as a female Hispanic wearing a blue zip-up coat and black pants and she left the area in a newer silver Ford Explorer.
• Credit card stolen in Davenport, used in Moline: On March 21, a woman's wallet was stolen in Davenport and later that day her credit card and debit card were used at Target in Moline. The pictured suspects charged $1,733 on the stolen cards. A large portion of that was used to buy gift cards.
Anyone with information about these crimes or any person involved, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
--Times staff
CrimeStoppers warns of scams
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is warning residents of several scams.
This week, a 76-year-old woman received a call from a 1-800 number and the subject claimed to be from Apple. The caller told the woman her phone was being hacked and it could be fixed if she paid them in Apple i-tunes gift cards. The woman purchased $300 worth of gift cards and told them the numbers before she realized it was a scam.
Also this week, a Moline citizen received a check in the mail allegedly from Publishers Clearing House. He deposited the check. The issuer, Mak Clooins, pushed him to purchase gift cards with the money, so the citizen bought $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards. At the time of the report “Mak Clooins” had not yet requested him to send anything back. The citizen contacted the bank and was told the issuer had been flagged for suspicious activity. The citizen is not out any money.
CrimeStoppers says you should never have to pay to collect a prize. And if you did not enter the contest, you can't win.
--Times staff