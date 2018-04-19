Davenport man shot by officer arraigned on multiple charges
A Davenport man who was shot by a Davenport police officer in March has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Scott County District Court.
John Michael Hess, 42, waived his right to a formal arraignment and filed a written plea through his attorney, Russell Dirks.
He will be back in court May 11 for a pretrial conference. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 21.
Hess is charged with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
Just before 4 a.m. March 13, a 911 caller reporter that Hess, who was armed with a gun, was walking toward a woman’s home and that he possibly wanted to harm her.
Hess was upset the woman had filed an order of protection against him the day before, according to prosecutors.
Officer Brandon Askew located Hess, who was walking south in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, prosecutors said.
Hess stopped, turned toward the squad car, and reached into his rear waist line with his left hand. He pulled out a gun and raised it toward Askew, who exited his squad car and failed to place it in park, according to prosecutors.
He yelled at Hess several times to drop the gun and fired his service weapon twice, shooting Hess once in the ankle, according to prosecutors.
The squad car slowly rolled forward and ran over Hess while he was on the ground.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Hess admitted he pointed a loaded gun at the officer and expected to be shot. He also admitted he was on his way to the woman's home, but he did not intend to harm her, Hess said.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton later said Askew’s use of force was reasonable under the circumstances.
—Tara Becker-Gray
Moline man sentenced to federal prison in bankruptcy fraud case
A Moline man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for falsifying records and lying under oath during bankruptcy proceedings.
Samir A. Patel, 49, last known address in the 3600 block of 73rd Street, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Patel pleaded guilty on Oct. 17.
Prosecutors say Patel filed a bankruptcy petition in June 2013 to discharge his debts under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
In August and September 2013, he provided the Bankruptcy Trustee with altered bank statements and summaries of his bank account, according to prosecutors.
Patel admitted he falsely testified under oath in a September 2013 meeting of creditors that a $5,000 wire transfer deposit into his account was a loan from a friend of his wife to help the couple pay living and business expenses.
However, the deposit was a $315,000 wire transfer from a law firm related to a business transaction and which Patel was attempting to conceal from creditors and the Bankruptcy Trustee, according to prosecutors.
The charges resulted from a referral by the U.S. Trustee for Indiana and Central and Southern Illinois (Region 10) to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.
The charges were investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with the Central Illinois Bankruptcy Fraud Working Group coordinated by the U.S. Trustee. Assistant U.S. Attorney John K. Mehochko prosecuted the case.
—Times staff