Augie's Sorenson Hall locked down for an hour, no threat found
Augustana College’s Sorenson Hall was on lockdown for about an hour Thursday afternoon as Rock Island police and firefighters investigated the contents of a suspicious envelope.
College spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston said authorities asked the college to lock down the building while the investigation was being conducted, but there was no immediate threat and people were able to move throughout the building.
No threat was found.
Augustana College officials sent an E2Campus alert to students, faculty and staff that authorities. The Dean of Students Office also issued an email that stated an envelope was being investigated. After about an hour, another alert was sent that the investigation found no threat and the lockdown was lifted.
--Staff reports
I-80 traffic stops net 200 pounds of cannabis, other drugs
Several traffic stops along Interstate 80 have yielded more than 200 pounds of cannabis along with other drugs and resulted in four arrests. The arrests took place between March 10-12, according to the Illinois State Police District 7 office.
In each incident, Illinois State Troopers observed traffic violations and the vehicles were stopped. Once contact was made with the occupants, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle, resulting in the following:
- 82 pounds of cannabis were seized at 9:50 p.m., March 10, along I-80 eastbound two miles east of Geneseo. Elizabeth V. Clayton, 25 and Leahcim J. Ferguson, 32, both of Schenectady, New York, were each charged with one count of cannabis trafficking in excess of 5,000 grams and manufacture and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Each of the charges are Class X felonies under Illinois law and carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. They also are charged with one count each of possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Clayton was released from the Henry County Jail March 19 after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 24 in Henry County Circuit Court. Ferguson was released from the Henry County Jail March 15 after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26 in Henry County Circuit Court.
- 8 kilograms of heroin and 5 kilograms of Fentanyl were seized at 10:15 p.m., March 11, along I-80 eastbound two miles east of Geneseo. Jimmy M. Mata Lozano, 29, San Tan Valley, Ariziona, is charged with one count each of manufacture and delivery of more than 900 grams of a heroin analog, and controlled substance trafficking. Each charge is a Class X felony. Lozano also is charged with one count of possession of more than 900 grams of heroin, a Class 1 felony. He is being held in the Henry County Jail on Thursday night on a $100,000 bond. A pretrial conference is scheduled in his case for April 19.
- 153 pounds of cannabis, 3 pounds of cannabis wax and 3 bottles of liquid codeine were seized from a 17-year-old male juvenile at 3:20 p.m., March 12, along I-80 eastbound two miles west of Atkinson. The juvenile's name was not released by authorities, and charges were not specified.
--Staff reports
Moline crash kills one
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Moline man in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Moline.
At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, Moline police and fire were dispatched to the Interstate 74 off-ramp from eastbound John Deere Road for a report of a man in the roadway.
Upon arrival, Moline Police and Illinois State Police located the man, who had traumatic injuries. He was transported to Trinity Moline by Moline Fire for treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name is being withheld pending the notification of his family.
The roadway was closed for a period of time early Thursday while Moline Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Division investigated the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or events leading up it to contact them at 309-797-0401.
--Staff reports
Man killed in motorcycle crash identified
The driver killed in a motorcycle crash in Davenport early Tuesday has been identified as Timothy Douglas, 54, of Moline.
At 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to a single vehicle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road.
A construction crew arriving at a work scene discovered the accident and alerted authorities.
Douglas was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rushholme Street, Davenport, and died a short time later.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
--Staff reports