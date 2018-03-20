Davenport police identify drivers involved in fatal crash Sunday
Davenport police on Tuesday morning identified a 32-year-old Davenport man who died Sunday following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash.
Jared Boley, 32, of Davenport, who was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
At 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Pine Street and 38th Place. The initial investigation revealed Boley was driving the motorcycle south on Pine Street through the intersection with Kimberly Road.
Several witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed into a residential area, according to police.
A passenger car driven by Ai Yun Lin, 39, of Bettendorf, was traveling eastbound on 38th Place and attempted to turn north onto Pine Street as the motorcycle approached the uncontrolled intersection, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle lost control, and began to go into a slide as it struck the driver’s side, front corner of the passenger car as it entered Pine Street, according to police.
Lin was not injured in the crash.
Investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.
--Times staff
One dead in motorcycle crash on I-280
One person was killed early Tuesday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 280 in west Davenport.
Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS crews were dispatched at 2:48 a.m. to a motorcycle crash with injuries on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road, according to a new release from the Davenport Police Department.
A construction crew arriving to a work site discovered the crash and called emergency workers, police said. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where the driver died a short time later, police said.
The name of the driver is being with held until family notifications can be made.
The investigation is being conducted by the Davenport Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit.
--Times staff