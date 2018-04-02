Rock Island man injured in Davenport shooting
A 21-year-old Rock Island man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday in Davenport.
Officers were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the 300 block of East 11th Street for a report of shots fired.
While they were responding, officers in the area of 5th and Harrison streets initiated contact with the man, who said he had been shot.
Police say preliminary information indicates a dispute in the 300 block of East 11th Street escalated to shots being fired.
The man drove from the area to 5th and Harrison streets, according to police. Officers found casings at the East 11th Street scene, according to police.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
--Tara Becker-Gray
Davenport man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
A Davenport man was arrested early Monday after police say he assaulted a man after trying to get into his home.
Tyler Dean Hoyt, 30, last known address in the 4100 block of West Rusholme Street, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing April 12.
Davenport police responded at 12:52 a.m. to the 2000 block of Washington Street for a report of a burglary.
Police say Hoyt knocked on the door of the home and began punching the man who answered the door. The man defended himself in the entry way and porch, locked the door and went back inside. Hoyt began kicking the door and tried to enter the house again and broke a window. Police estimated the damage at $1,350.
Court records show Hoyt was arrested earlier this year on charges of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a stop sign from a hit-and-run accident Jan. 18.
He was released on his own recognizance in that case and has a pretrial conference Wednesday, according to court records.
--Times staff