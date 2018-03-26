Two drivers facing charges following River Drive crash Friday
Two drivers face charges following a four-vehicle crash Friday at the intersection of East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue that left several people injured, police said Monday.
Annastacia Herrera, 18, of East Moline, the driver of a Chevrolet Impala, faces charges of reckless driving, speeding, no seat belt and possession of a controlled substance.
Jennilee Walsh, 35, of Davenport, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer, faces traffic citations of driving left of center and no seat belt.
At 7:27 a.m. Friday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched to the intersection of East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue for a reported crash. Police say the preliminary investigation shows that Walsh was driving her Chevrolet Blazer west on East River Drive, when she crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Sentra driven by John Davis, 59, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
After the initial crash, the Blazer struck Herrera in the Chevrolet Impala head-on as it traveled east behind the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra was then struck by a Ford F-150, driven by Melanie O’Brien, 37, of Maysville, who was directly behind the crash and could not stop in time.
O’Brien was uninjured. The drivers of the other vehicles and Alana Stone, 19, of East Moline, a passenger in Herrera’s vehicle, were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with non-life-threatening injuries. Their conditions were not known Monday. A charge of no seatbelt is pending against Stone, according to police.
--Times staff
Police investigate armed robbery in west Davenport
Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday on West Kimberly Road.
Police were called at 11:58 a.m. to SNS Mart, 1715 West Kimberly Road. Police say one suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect is described as a black male, just under 6-feet-tall, and had a bandana partially covering his face. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."
--Times staff
Davenport teen arrested for attempted murder in Muscatine
MUSCATINE — A Davenport teenager was arrested in Muscatine Sunday for attempted murder after a report of shots fired.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Muscatine officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 900 block of Colver Street in Muscatine, according to a news release. While a passenger was in a vehicle, the suspect allegedly fired a shot in the direction of two people, according to the criminal complaint.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 61, which police claimed matched the vehicle that left the residence. No injuries were reported in court documents.
About 20 minutes later, the vehicle, with a female driver and male passenger, was stopped by a Muscatine County deputy, the Iowa State Patrol and Muscatine Police Department, according to a news release.
Officers arrested Emmanuel Howard, 18, of Davenport, and charged him with attempted murder, a class "B" felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class "C" felony. Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The case remains under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.
—Journal Staff