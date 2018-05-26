Scott County Sheriff’s deputies rallied to aid Cedar Rapids authorities in catching an alleged 15-year-old carjacker late Friday.
Cedar Rapids Police Department Sgt. Matt Welsh said that at 9:44 p.m. officers from the police department and other agencies responded to the Walmart at 2645 Blairsferry Road regarding a carjacking.
A woman told officers that her vehicle was stolen by a male armed with a handgun. The woman was not injured.
Later, there was a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 near Davenport.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Turner, the vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa, was the same one stolen out of Cedar Rapids.
The driver of the car fled from the Turner who tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver crashed the Versa on eastbound Interstate 80 near northbound U.S. 61. The driver escaped on foot, according to the arrest affidavits.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, Tywun Moore, 15, of 2020 Glass Road, Cedar Rapids, was found in the lobby of the Davenport Baymont Inn, located near Interstate 80 at 400 Jason Way Court.
Moore tried to tell authorities his name was Jawan Anderson, but authorities learned that his real name is Tywun Moore, according to the arrest affidavits.
Moore claimed to be traveling from Cedar Rapids to Chicago.
A toy handgun also was recovered.
Moore is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, and a simple misdemeanor charge of harassment of a public official for lying to authorities about his true identity.
Moore was being held Saturday in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.