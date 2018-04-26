A second person has been arrested in connection with two drive-by shootings in Davenport on March 11.
Allen Jimerson IV, 18, last known address in the 1200 block of Tremont Avenue, faces two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday for Jimerson at $10,000 cash-only in one case and $10,000 cash or surety in the other case, according to court records. If he posts bond, he will be on the highest level of pretrial supervision. That includes weekly face-to-face contact, curfew, home visits and electronic monitoring if deemed appropriate.
He has a preliminary hearing Mary 4.
His co-defendant, Darion Lament Thomas, 17, of Bettendorf, arrested March 20, also faces two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with the March 11 shootings.
He also faces an intimidation charged in connection with a shooting on the day of his arrest.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department in support of the criminal complaint in Jimerson's case:
At 11:36 a.m. March 11, Jimerson drove Thomas and a third co-defendant to the 400 block of South Dittmer Street to fight with a girl.
When she refused to come outside, several shots were fired at the occupied home.
The three then fled in Jimerson’s car.
At 1:07 p.m. the same day, Jimersoson drove Thomas and the third co-defendant to the area of 13th and Brady streets.
They saw some people in a dark colored van and nine shots were fired from Jimerson’s vehicle at the van and its occupants.
He then drove to the area of Iowa Street and Kirkwood Boulevard, and the three ran from the vehicle.
Police located the vehicle and it was towed to the station.
Police interviewed Jimerson on March 14 in connection with both shootings. Jimerson initially lied about his involvement, but later changed his statement and admitted his involvement, according to the affidavits.
The third co-defendant, who was not named in the affidavits, has not been arrested as of Thursday morning.