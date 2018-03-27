A sentencing hearing scheduled Wednesday for a Bettendorf doctor who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of health care fraud has been delayed.
A new date has not yet been set for Paul Matthew Bolger, 46. A telephone status conference was scheduled for May 22.
In a motion filed March 13, defense attorney Jeffrey Lang requested the delay and wrote that “the parties have determined there may be additional relevant information acquired in the upcoming months which could have a bearing on the sentencing issues to be decided by this Court and the sentence ultimately imposed upon defendant.”
The motion did not say what that information is. The motion was granted March 19, according to court records.
Bolger pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to 18 counts of false statements relating to health care matters and five counts of introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement in health care matters in California, which was transferred to Iowa.
Federal prosecutors say Bolger "knowingly and willingly" made false statements as he authorized prescription drugs and indicated the prescriptions were medically necessary. He signed multiple prescription forms without talking to a patient, conducting an exam or reviewing medical records, according to prosecutors.
The signed prescription forms were faxed to pharmacies in Florida and California, which filled the prescriptions, mailed them to patients and then billed Tricare, the federal health program for members of the military, according to prosecutors.
Tricare reimbursed the pharmacies for the fraudulent prescriptions, which totaled $4,436,190. Bolger authorized 1,375 prescriptions for compounded medications from March through April 2015 to a total of 432 patients. He issued prescriptions in states where he was licensed, such as Iowa, and also in states where he was not licensed, including Alabama, according to prosecutors.