A sentencing hearing was delayed Thursday for a Bettendorf counselor who admitted to kissing an adult female client in December.
Aracely Schutters, 45, will now be sentenced May 17.
She entered a written plea of guilty Feb. 20 to one count of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County District Court.
Schutters initially faced a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.
She was arrested Jan. 22 by Bettendorf police.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf police, Schutters on Dec. 4 invited her client to her home via text messages to talk about the client's problems.
She had been employed as the client's therapist for about a year and a half, according to the affidavit.
The client had never previously met with Schutters outside of her office, according to the affidavit.
The client got into Schutters' hot tub with the intent of discussing issues the client had been dealing with earlier that day, according to the affidavit.
Schutters persistently tried to get the patient to drink several alcoholic drinks and engaged in unwanted kissing and touching, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Schutters said something to the effect of "this is so wrong, I can't be your counselor anymore."
The client got out of the hot tub and left Schutters' home. Schutters later apologized through text messages and a phone call, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Schutters admitted that she kissed the client in the hot tub, according to the affidavit.
Iowa Code criminalizes any sexual conduct by a therapist or counselor with an emotionally dependent patient or client or an emotionally dependent former patient or client, regardless of age.
Schutters remains free on bond.