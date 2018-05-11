One person was seriously injured when they were assaulted early Friday in Davenport.
The assault occurred at 3:37 a.m. in the 300 block of West Kimberly Road.
Police say the person was walking in the area of 300 W. Kimberly Road when assaulted by an unknown subject(s). During the assault several personal items were stolen.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by Medic to Genesis Medical Center, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.