Several people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a four-vehicle crash Friday at the intersection of East River Drive and Mississippi Avenue.
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched at 7:27 a.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Blazer traveling west on East River Drive crossed the center line and struck a white Nissan Sentra head-on.
After the initial crash, the Chevrolet Blazer struck a Chevrolet Impala head-on as it was traveling east on East River Drive behind the Nissan Sentra.
The Nissan Sentra was then struck by a Ford F-150 that was directly behind the crash and could not stop in time, according to police.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured. Others involved in the crash were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not say exactly how many were transported.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Traffic Safety Unit. Charges are pending, police say.