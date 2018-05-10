The 1400 block of Washington Street was closed for about two hours Thursday while Davenport police officers handled a disturbance call that involved at least one gunshot.
Police responded at 4:21 a.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of Washington Street.
The caller stated that multiple subjects were arguing and possibly fighting in the street.
Officers arrived on the scene and initiated contact with an individual, who they believe was possibly involved in the disturbance, near the intersection of 15th and Washington streets, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
While the officer was conducting an interview, a male subject exited 1427 Washington St., and fired at least one round before running back into the residence, police said.
Additional officers responded to the incident and established a perimeter around the residence.
The Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, with tactical support from Bettendorf Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on 1427 Washington St.
Several individuals safely exited the residence and were detained as a part of this investigation.
There were no report of injuries.
Washington Street is now open to traffic after being blocked off for about two hours.
Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola