A registered sex offender accused of posting two graphic photos of a woman on her front door after claiming that she owed him money has pleaded guilty to one count of extortion.
Gregory Mark Hintze, 62, faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced July 12.
According to court records, he entered his guilty plea Friday in Scott County District Court. The plea is open, meaning that prosecutors can make any recommendation at sentencing.
Per his plea, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss two counts of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and will not pursue a habitual offender sentencing enhancement against Hintze.
He remained free on bond Monday.
Scott County Sheriff's deputies allege in arrest affidavits that Hintze posted two graphic photographs of the woman on her front door between June 30 and July 3.
The woman told deputies that Hintze believed she owed him money and also posted threatening notes on her door, according to the affidavit.
The sheriff's office said Hintze is a registered sex offender and detectives had received other complaints involving Hintze's behavior, according to the affidavit.
According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Hintze was twice convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in the early 1990s.