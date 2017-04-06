A Davenport man charged with robbing two credit unions over a seven-month period has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
David Scott Denney, 33, will be arraigned April 27 in Scott County District Court. He faces three counts of second-degree robbery and one count of first-degree theft.
His father and accused co-conspirator, Kevin Denney, 59, also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned May 4. He faces one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
David Denney remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday on a $25,000 cash-only bond, while Kevin Denney remained in the jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department, David Denney robbed the Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 N. Brady St., on Nov. 18 and March 28.
He told the teller in both robberies that no one would get hurt if they handed over the money, according to the affidavits.
On Aug. 11, David Denney walked into the Ascentra Credit Union, 1515 W. 53rd St., and told the teller that nobody would get hurt if they gave him money, according to the affidavits.
Between the three robberies, he made off with more than $10,000, according to the affidavits.
Kevin Denney admitted that he took part in the conversation about robbing the credit unions and spent a portion of the money that was taken, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police also believe he drove the getaway vehicle in at least one of the robberies.