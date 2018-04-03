A Rock Island County judge granted a request Tuesday to allow a clinical psychologist more time to determine whether Willie Frank Minor, charged with fatally shooting a Muscatine man in East Moline in February, is fit to stand trial.
Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller said during a brief status hearing that Dr. Kirk Witherspoon indicated that he could not complete the evaluation without reviewing all of the “quite voluminous” police reports in the case.
She added that those reports were sent to Witherspoon on Tuesday.
Minor will be back in court for a status hearing April 17. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jon William Keener, 52.
Minor’s attorney, Andrew Larson, last month sought an evaluation for his client, saying that he had a bona fide doubt as to his fitness to stand trial.
A defendant can be found unfit to stand trial if, because of a mental or physical condition, he is unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings and cannot assist in his own defense.
If Minor is found fit for trial, the case could proceed to a preliminary hearing. If he is found unfit for trial, Minor will be transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for fitness restoration training.
He remained in the Rock Island County Jail on Tuesday on a $5 million bond.
About 11:20 a.m. Feb. 6, East Moline police responded to reports of a shooting near 3rd Street and 15th Avenue and found Keener on the south side of the roadway edge with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.
He was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, eyewitnesses said that someone fled after the shooting and went into a home south of 15th Avenue at Kennedy Drive.
The Crisis Containment Unit arrived at the home and negotiated with occupants to leave the residence; the incident ended peacefully at 4:08 p.m. Minor was among several people from the residence who were detained while the investigation continued overnight. The other people from the home were released.
During the investigation, police recovered a firearm.