A stolen SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Davenport bar early Friday.
Davenport police were called at 2:22 a.m., Friday, to Mary's on 2nd, 832 W. 2nd St. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported
Both the vehicle and the building sustained significant structural damage, police said.
The vehicle, a white Ford SUV, was reported stolen out of Durant, Iowa on March 30, police said.
Officers canvassed the area and checked for possible persons involved. The vehicle occupant(s) have not been identified at this time, police said.
The Davenport Police Department is working with the Durant Police Department on this investigation.