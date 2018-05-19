A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the early morning shooting Monday that severely wounded one man, Davenport police said.
Christian Lee Jessee, 17, of 5112 N. Fairmount St., Lot 108, is charged with one count each of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Both charges are Class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police detective Aric Robinson, at 12:58 a.m. May 14, officers responded to the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue in reference to a call of shots fired.
Officers found a man who had been wounded.
According to the affidavits, the victim was involved in an altercation with Jessee and it escalated into gunfire. The victim was shot in the stomach, according to the arrest affidavits.
The wounded man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Officers arrested Jessee at 1:04 a.m. Friday. Officers were able to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of 3800 Spring Street. Jessee was arrested and an illegal firearm was seized.
Jessee is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
The investigation into this shooting is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or CrimeReports by Motorola.”